Laureano saves A's with glove, then hits decisive HR vs O's

Ramón Laureano lifted his Oakland Athletics past the Baltimore Orioles 7-5, on Sunday afternoon, to avoid a series sweep.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano robbed the Orioles of the likely go-ahead run in the eighth inning and then hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom half, sending the Oakland Athletics past Baltimore 7-5 to avoid a sweep. 

A fist-pumping, ecstatic Yusmeiro Petit waited in front of the dugout for Laureano to run in from center field so he could congratulate the outfielder for a terrific leaping catch on the wall to steal an extra-base hit from DJ Stewart and strand a runner on second. 

Trey Mancini hit a tying, two-run single for Baltimore in the fifth and later an RBI single.