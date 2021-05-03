Laureano saves A's with glove, then hits decisive HR vs O's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano robbed the Orioles of the likely go-ahead run in the eighth inning and then hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom half, sending the Oakland Athletics past Baltimore 7-5 to avoid a sweep.

A fist-pumping, ecstatic Yusmeiro Petit waited in front of the dugout for Laureano to run in from center field so he could congratulate the outfielder for a terrific leaping catch on the wall to steal an extra-base hit from DJ Stewart and strand a runner on second.