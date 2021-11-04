Laureano's 2-run shot sends A's to 7-3 win over Astros

Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and rookie Seth Brown’s first career home run lift the Oakland A's to a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros.

HOUSTON (AP) - Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and rookie Seth Brown’s first career home run helped the Oakland Athletics to a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros and a series victory.

The Astros won the opener 6-2 on Thursday night to give them five straight wins over the A’s after a four-game sweep to start the season.

But Oakland’s offense, which sputtered as the A’s limped to a 1-7 start, got going Friday night in a 6-2 win powered by three homers and kept it going in the series finale by piling up a season-high 11 hits.