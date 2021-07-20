Laureano's 3-run HR lifts A's after Ohtani leaves mound

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning as Oakland finally got on the board once Shohei Ohtani left the mound, and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1.

Laureano connected against Steve Cishek after Ohtani left following six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts. It marked the two-way star’s second outing on the mound when he also had at least a share of the major league home run lead.