Lowrie doubles in 10th, A's top Indians for 5th win in row

Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to five, beating the Cleveland Indians 4-3.

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to five, beating the Cleveland Indians 4-3.

Oakland moved into sole possession of the top AL wild-card spot, one game ahead of Boston. Indians reliever Nick Wittgren retired the first two batters in the 10th before intentionally walking Matt Olson.