Giolito dazzles, Abreu slugs White Sox past A's in opener

Lucas Giolito dazzled in his postseason debut, pitching six perfect innings to lead the White Sox over the A's in game one of their best-of-three wild card series.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Lucas Giolito dazzled in his postseason debut, stymieing the Oakland Athletics through six perfect innings and sending the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory in the opener of their best-of-three wild-card series. 

Giolito yelled in delight after striking out the side in the sixth, quickly walking back to the dugout with his arms to his side. The right-hander, who pitched a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, didn’t allow a baserunner to the AL West champions until Tommy La Stella’s clean single up the middle to start the seventh. 

José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Adam Engel also connected for Chicago.