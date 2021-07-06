Álvarez hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Astros beat A's 9-6

Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 for their fifth straight win.

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 for their fifth straight win.

Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit a two-run homer to center in the first and had a three-run shot to left in the fifth to tie the game at 6-all and end the night for Oakland starter Chris Bassitt.