x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakland A

Álvarez hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Astros beat A's 9-6

Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 for their fifth straight win.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Michael Brantley, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 for their fifth straight win.

Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit a two-run homer to center in the first and had a three-run shot to left in the fifth to tie the game at 6-all and end the night for Oakland starter Chris Bassitt. 

Alvarez had his second multi-homer game of the season, with the last coming against the New York Yankees on May 6.