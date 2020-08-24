Canha's sacrifice fly lifts A's past Angels in 10

Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.

Matt Olson made the last out of the ninth, but Franklin Barreto came in to run for him at the start of the 10th.

After Matt Chapman singled Barreto to third, the Angels brought the infield in before Canha hit a high fly to center off Ty Buttrey.

Mike Trout made the catch but Barreto scored without a throw. Canha finished with two RBIs.