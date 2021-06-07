Márquez, bullpen propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Athletics

A beleaguered Colorado bullpen led by Daniel Bard held on to help the Rockies avoid a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics.

DENVER (AP) - Germán Márquez pitched six effective innings and a beleaguered Colorado bullpen led by Daniel Bard held on to help the Rockies avoid a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics.

Márquez saw the leadoff hitter reach in four of his frames. But he limited the damage to just a run courtesy of six strikeouts and nine groundball outs.

The Rockies bullpen entered the game with the second-worst ERA in the league, but bottled up the A's. Mychal Givens escaped trouble in the seventh and Bard went two innings to earn his seventh save in 10 chances.