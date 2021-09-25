Marte's double in 9th lifts A's 2-1, stalls Astros

The A’s are four games behind AL wild card co-leaders Boston and New York, with Seattle and Toronto also in their way.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics over the Houston Astros 2-1.

Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West dropped to two over Seattle when the Mariners lost to the Angels.

Elvis Andrus singled off Ryan Pressly to begin the Oakland ninth and scored on Marte's hit.