Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the Oakland Athletics over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2.

Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut - becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason.