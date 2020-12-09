Olson cleanup slam in 1st sends A's to 10-6 win over Rangers

The AL West-leading A's moved a season-high 13 games over .500 and reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff spot to single digits.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Cleanup hitter Matt Olson connected for a grand slam off Luís Garcia after the Texas opener walked the bases loaded to start the game and the Oakland Athletics beat the Rangers 10-6.

The AL West-leading A's moved a season-high 13 games over .500 and reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff spot to single digits.

Mike Fiers won for the third time in three starts against last-place Texas.