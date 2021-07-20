x
Olson homers, Kaprielian dominates as A’s blank Angels 6-0

Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson (28) is congratulated by Elvis Andrus (17) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson homered for the second straight game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 to sweep a two-game series. 

Kaprielian scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven. The rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.65. 

Olson put Oakland on the board with a homer in the fourth inning, his 25th of the season to tie Kyle Schwarber for fourth most in the majors. He later added an RBI single. 

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk for the Angels, who went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.