Olson homers, Kaprielian dominates as A’s blank Angels 6-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson homered for the second straight game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 to sweep a two-game series.

Kaprielian scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven. The rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.65.

Olson put Oakland on the board with a homer in the fourth inning, his 25th of the season to tie Kyle Schwarber for fourth most in the majors. He later added an RBI single.