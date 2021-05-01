x
Means, O's post 1st win in Oakland since 2017, beat A's 3-2

Credit: AP
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - John Means struck out nine and the Baltimore Orioles won at the Coliseum for the first time since 2017, beating Mike Fiers and the Oakland Athletics 3-2. 

Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back home runs to help the Orioles end their seven-game losing streak at Oakland.

Sean Murphy and Mitch Moreland homered for the A’s. Fiers lost in his season debut as Oakland fell to 2-4 since winning 13 straight. 

Means allowed one run and three hits over seven innings in another dominant outing by the Baltimore lefty.