Fiers, lights-out bullpen help Athletics beat Rockies 3-1

Next up, a well-earned day off for the Athletics, who have played 16 games in 13 days. They finished the stretch 9-7.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers (50) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) - Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game skid against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win.

Fiers limited allowed one run and struck out four. 

The Rockies were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position against the 35-year-old Fiers. 

It was another hard-luck loss for Rockies ace Germán Márquez (2-6). He hasn't won since Aug. 4.