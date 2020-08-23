Trout drives in 3 runs, makes diving catch as Angels top A's

With Sunday's win in Oakland, the Angels snapped the A's nine-game home winning streak.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland 4-3 Saturday to snap the Athletics’ nine-game home winning streak.

The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson’s sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning, which had Angels reliever Ty Buttrey clapping his glove in gratitude.

Buttrey got six outs for his second save. Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak with their second victory in the last 10.