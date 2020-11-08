Trout homers twice, helps Angels rally to 10-9 win over A's

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early five-run deficit to defeat Oakland 10-9 Monday night, snapping the Athletics' nine-game winning streak.
Trout’s solo drive off Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) in the eighth helped the Angels stop a three-game skid.
It was the 20th multi-homer game of Trout’s career, tying Tim Salmon and Vladimir Guerrero for the franchise record.
Anthony Rendon also went deep for the Angels.
Matt Chapman matched a career-high, driving in six runs for Oakland.