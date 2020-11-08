Trout homers twice, helps Angels rally to 10-9 win over A's

Mike Trout's eighth inning home run, his second of the game, would put the Angels on top for good in their victory over the Oakland Athletics.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early five-run deficit to defeat Oakland 10-9 Monday night, snapping the Athletics' nine-game winning streak.

Trout’s solo drive off Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) in the eighth helped the Angels stop a three-game skid.

It was the 20th multi-homer game of Trout’s career, tying Tim Salmon and Vladimir Guerrero for the franchise record.

Anthony Rendon also went deep for the Angels.