The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season ends Sunday, which means 10 teams will be left standing.
The postseason will begin Oct. 2 with the National League wild card game, followed the next day by the American League wild card battle.
The Division Series begin Thursday, Oct. 4, with both National League pairings in action, while the ALDS gets underway the next day. On Oct. 12, the LCS gets underway, starting with the National League.
The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 23. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled on Halloween, Oct. 31.
All games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS or MLB Network.
The AL matchups are all but set, while that's not the case in the NL. A look the potential schedules as of today:
National League wild card
- Oct. 2, Tuesday, Cardinals at Brewers, ESPN
American League wild card
- Oct. 3, Wednesday, Athletics at Yankees, TBS
AL Division Series: Boston vs. wild card winner
- Game 1: Oct. 5, Friday, at Boston, TBS
- Game 2: Oct. 6, Saturday, at Boston,, TBS
- Game 3: Oct. 8, Monday, at wild card winner, TBS
- Game 4: *Oct. 9, Tuesday, at wild card winner, TBS
- Game 5: *Oct. 11, Thursday, at Boston, TBS
AL Division Series: Houston vs. Cleveland
- Game 1: Oct. 5, Friday, at Houston, TBS
- Game 2: Oct. 6, Saturday, at Houston, TBS
- Game 3: Oct. 8, Monday, at Cleveland, TBS
- Game 4: *Oct. 9, Tuesday, at Cleveland, TBS
- Game 5: *Oct. 11, Thursday, at Houston, TBS
NL Division Series: Chi. Cubs vs. wild card winner
- Game 1: Oct. 4, Thursday, at Cubs, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 2: Oct. 5, Friday, at Cubs, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 3: Oct. 7, Sunday, at wild card winner, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 4: *Oct. 8, Monday, at wild card winner, FS1
- Game 5: *Oct. 10, Wednesday, at Cubs, FS1
NL Division Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers
- Game 1: Oct. 4, Thursday, at Atlanta, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 2: Oct. 5, Friday, at Atlanta, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 3: Oct. 7, Sunday, at L.A. Dodgers, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 4: *Oct. 8, Monday, at L.A. Dodgers, FS1
- Game 5: *Oct. 10, Wednesday, at Atlanta, FS1
AL Championship Series
- Game 1: Oct. 13, Saturday, TBS
- Game 2: Oct. 14, Sunday, TBS
- Game 3: Oct. 16, Tuesday, TBS
- Game 4: Oct. 17, Wednesday, TBS
- Game 5: *Oct. 18, Thursday, TBS
- Game 6: *Oct. 20, Saturday, TBS
- Game 7: *Oct. 21, Sunday, TBS
NL Championship Series
- Game 1: Oct. 12, Friday, FOX or FS1
- Game 2: Oct. 13, Saturday, FOX or FS1
- Game 3: Oct. 15, Monday, FOX or FS1
- Game 4: Oct. 16, Tuesday, FOX or FS1
- Game 5: *Oct. 17, Wednesday, FOX or FS1
- Game 6: *Oct. 19, Friday, FOX or FS1
- Game 7: *Oct. 20, Saturday, FOX or FS1
World Series
- Game 1: Oct. 23, Tuesday, FOX
- Game 2: Oct. 24, Wednesday, FOX
- Game 3: Oct. 26, Friday, FOX
- Game 4: Oct. 27, Saturday, FOX
- Game 5: *Oct. 28, Sunday, FOX
- Game 6: *Oct. 30, Tuesday, FOX
- Game 7: *Oct. 31, Wednesday, FOX
Sept. 24: The Oakland Athletics celebrate following a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners to clinch a wild card berth. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports