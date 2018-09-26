The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season ends Sunday, which means 10 teams will be left standing.

The postseason will begin Oct. 2 with the National League wild card game, followed the next day by the American League wild card battle.

The Division Series begin Thursday, Oct. 4, with both National League pairings in action, while the ALDS gets underway the next day. On Oct. 12, the LCS gets underway, starting with the National League.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 23. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled on Halloween, Oct. 31.

All games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS or MLB Network.

Oakland A's clinch wild card spot

The AL matchups are all but set, while that's not the case in the NL. A look the potential schedules as of today:

National League wild card

Oct. 2, Tuesday, Cardinals at Brewers, ESPN

American League wild card

Oct. 3, Wednesday, Athletics at Yankees, TBS

AL Division Series: Boston vs. wild card winner

Game 1: Oct. 5, Friday, at Boston, TBS

Game 2: Oct. 6, Saturday, at Boston,, TBS

Game 3: Oct. 8, Monday, at wild card winner, TBS

Game 4: *Oct. 9, Tuesday, at wild card winner, TBS

Game 5: *Oct. 11, Thursday, at Boston, TBS

AL Division Series: Houston vs. Cleveland

Game 1: Oct. 5, Friday, at Houston, TBS

Game 2: Oct. 6, Saturday, at Houston, TBS

Game 3: Oct. 8, Monday, at Cleveland, TBS

Game 4: *Oct. 9, Tuesday, at Cleveland, TBS

Game 5: *Oct. 11, Thursday, at Houston, TBS

NL Division Series: Chi. Cubs vs. wild card winner

Game 1: Oct. 4, Thursday, at Cubs, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 2: Oct. 5, Friday, at Cubs, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 3: Oct. 7, Sunday, at wild card winner, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 4: *Oct. 8, Monday, at wild card winner, FS1

Game 5: *Oct. 10, Wednesday, at Cubs, FS1

NL Division Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers

Game 1: Oct. 4, Thursday, at Atlanta, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 2: Oct. 5, Friday, at Atlanta, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 3: Oct. 7, Sunday, at L.A. Dodgers, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 4: *Oct. 8, Monday, at L.A. Dodgers, FS1

Game 5: *Oct. 10, Wednesday, at Atlanta, FS1

AL Championship Series

Game 1: Oct. 13, Saturday, TBS

Game 2: Oct. 14, Sunday, TBS

Game 3: Oct. 16, Tuesday, TBS

Game 4: Oct. 17, Wednesday, TBS

Game 5: *Oct. 18, Thursday, TBS

Game 6: *Oct. 20, Saturday, TBS

Game 7: *Oct. 21, Sunday, TBS

NL Championship Series

Game 1: Oct. 12, Friday, FOX or FS1

Game 2: Oct. 13, Saturday, FOX or FS1

Game 3: Oct. 15, Monday, FOX or FS1

Game 4: Oct. 16, Tuesday, FOX or FS1

Game 5: *Oct. 17, Wednesday, FOX or FS1

Game 6: *Oct. 19, Friday, FOX or FS1

Game 7: *Oct. 20, Saturday, FOX or FS1

World Series

Game 1: Oct. 23, Tuesday, FOX

Game 2: Oct. 24, Wednesday, FOX

Game 3: Oct. 26, Friday, FOX

Game 4: Oct. 27, Saturday, FOX

Game 5: *Oct. 28, Sunday, FOX

Game 6: *Oct. 30, Tuesday, FOX

Game 7: *Oct. 31, Wednesday, FOX

Sept. 24: The Oakland Athletics celebrate following a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners to clinch a wild card berth. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

