Montas records 10 strikeouts, Athletics beat Angels 4-0

Frankie Montas struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early Los Angeles miscues and beat the Angels 4-0
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Frankie Montas struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early Los Angeles miscues in Starling Marte’s debut with the Athletics and beat the Angels 4-0. 

Marte, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins this week in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, went 1 for 4 with a walk and scored in the first inning. 

The A’s scored three times in the first inning on just one hit. Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy gave up three runs on two hits and walked four. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani walked three times and struck out in four at-bats.