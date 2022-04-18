x
Montas sharp, Orioles' defense not, as A's win home opener

Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, and Oakland held on and beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in its home opener
Oakland Athletics pitcher Dany Jimenez (56) celebrates with Sean Murphy (12) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, the Athletics threw out two runners at the plate and Oakland held on and beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in its home opener. 

A crowd of 17,503 weathered chilly temperatures to view a matchup between the teams with the two lowest payrolls in the major leagues. 

Attendance was the A’s lowest for a home opener without COVID restrictions in at least 30 years. Montas struck out five and walked two for his second straight win. He retired 12 of his first 13 batters and did not allow a hit until the fifth.

