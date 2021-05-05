x
Moreland's 2-run HR backs Irvin gem as A's top Blue Jays 4-1

The Oakland Athletics made their early lead hold up in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays, on Tuesday.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie’s two-run double in the second inning to back Cole Irvin’s pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics made the early lead hold up in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Irvin struck out a career-high nine while dazzling over a career-best eight innings in his first start against the Blue Jays - and he walked off the mound to a standing ovation after his final inning. He struck out eight in his previous outing against the Rays, giving Irvin 29 Ks over his last 25 1/3 innings. 