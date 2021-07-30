x
Nationals trade Gomes, Harrison to A's amid big overhaul

In Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison, the Oakland Athletics get two reliable everyday players as they chase the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Credit: AP
Washington Nationals' Yan Gomes (10) celebrates his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Washington Nationals kept wheeling and dealing, trading catcher Yan Gomes and utilityman Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics.

Washington has dismantled its roster in a matter of 24 crazy hours. Ace pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner were traded to the reigning World Series champion Dodgers for four prospects. 

Relief pitcher Daniel Hudson was sent to San Diego late Thursday in a busy day of moves for retooling Washington. 

In Gomes and Harrison, the A's get two reliable everyday players as they chase the Houston Astros in the AL West.