Nick Pivetta strikes out 10, pitches Red Sox past A's 1-0

Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth, and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland A's with a 1-0 victory.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings to win for the first time in seven starts, Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth, and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory.

The teams played a third straight one-run game after splitting a pair of extra-inning contests, including Oakland’s 7-6 win Saturday in 12 innings that snapped Boston’s eight-game winning streak. 

Pivetta (7-3) allowed two hits and walked two for his first win in seven outings. He had gone 0-3 since beating Atlanta on May 26.