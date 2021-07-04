Nick Pivetta strikes out 10, pitches Red Sox past A's 1-0

Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth, and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland A's with a 1-0 victory.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings to win for the first time in seven starts, Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth, and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory.

The teams played a third straight one-run game after splitting a pair of extra-inning contests, including Oakland’s 7-6 win Saturday in 12 innings that snapped Boston’s eight-game winning streak.