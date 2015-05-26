Oakland A's broadcaster Ray Fosse dies at 74

x
Carol Fosse, his wife of 51 years, said in a statement online that Fosse died Wednesday after a 16-year bout with cancer.
Credit: AP
In this May 26, 2015, photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray Fosse walks on the field before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Detroit Tigers in Oakland, Calif. Fosse never did fully recover physically from one of most infamous plays in All-Star Game history, when he was bulled over by Pete Rose in the 12th inning of the 1970 Summer Classic. As the game returns to Cincinnati, Fosse is reminded again of that moment. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ray Fosse, the strong-armed catcher whose career was upended when he was bowled over by Pete Rose at the 1970 All-Star Game, has died. He was 74. 

Carol Fosse, his wife of 51 years, said in a statement online that Fosse died Wednesday after a 16-year bout with cancer. 

Since 1986, Fosse had served as a broadcaster for the Oakland Athletics. 

Fosse was a budding talent for Cleveland when he made his first All-Star team as a 23-year-old in 1970, the same year he hit .307 with a career-high 18 homers and won the first of two Gold Gloves. 

Rose barreled over him to score the winning run in the 12th inning of the exhibition at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium. 

Fosse fractured and separated his left shoulder, and he told The Associated Press in 2015 his body still ached 45 years later.