Oakland's 13-game winning streak ends, Orioles romp 8-1

The A’s, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Oakland’s 13-game winning streak ended as Austin Hays hit a pair of home runs, starter John Means had another stellar performance and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Athletics 8-1. 

The Athletics won 14 in a row in 1988 and a then-American League record of 20 consecutive wins in 2002. 

Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight in 2017 - Oakland’s string had been the longest in the majors since that run by the Indians. 

Means allowed just one run on two hits over 6 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.