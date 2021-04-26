Oakland's 13-game winning streak ends, Orioles romp 8-1

The A’s, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Oakland’s 13-game winning streak ended as Austin Hays hit a pair of home runs, starter John Means had another stellar performance and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Athletics 8-1.

The A’s, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.

The Athletics won 14 in a row in 1988 and a then-American League record of 20 consecutive wins in 2002.

Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight in 2017 - Oakland’s string had been the longest in the majors since that run by the Indians.