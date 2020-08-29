Oakland A's acquire Tommy La Stella from Angels for Franklin Barreto

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have acquired infielder 2019 All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto.
La Stella was in the final year of his contract with the Angels, who got him from the Chicago Cubs in November 2018. He is batting .273 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season while playing second base and first base for struggling Los Angeles.
La Stella will add another potent veteran bat to the AL West-leading A’s, along with infield depth.