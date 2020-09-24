A's beat Dodgers 6-4 on Laureano's 9th-inning homer

Rámon Laureano broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rámon Laureano broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Wednesday night in a matchup of West division champions.

Laureano also had an RBI single in the seventh and made a diving catch in center field.

Edwin Rios, who replaced Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in the sixth, homered in his first at-bat in the eighth, tying it 4-all.

It was the first run given up in 19 appearances this season by winner Jake Diekman. Stephen Piscotty singled in the ninth off Blake Treinen.

With two outs, Laureano homered to the lower left-field seats for a 6-4 lead.