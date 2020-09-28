x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

A's beat Mariners 6-2, earn 2 seed and will face White Sox

Oakland’s victory, coupled with Minnesota’s loss to Cincinnati, gave the AL West champion A’s the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp slides home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mark Canha drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics came back to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Sunday in their final tune-up before the postseason. 

Oakland’s victory, coupled with Minnesota’s loss to Cincinnati, gave the AL West champion A’s the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs. They’ll be home at the Coliseum for a best-of-three series against the seventh-seeded Chicago White Sox beginning Tuesday. 

Frankie Montas had a career-high 13 strikeouts in six innings for Oakland. Jake Lamb homered and Tommy La Stella added a pair of hits.