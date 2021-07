The A's, who have won 11 of 14 against the Angels this season - have shut them out in three straight meetings - the first time that's happened since 1994.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Chris Bassitt became the first American League pitcher to reach 11 wins, Matt Chapman homered and the Oakland Athletics blanked the Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night with a 2-0 victory.

