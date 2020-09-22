Oakland Athletics clinch first AL West title since 2013

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics clinched their first AL West title since 2013 on Monday night with an assist from the rival Astros.
Houston lost 6-1 to the Seattle Mariners, ending its three-year reign as division champion.
The A’s became the first team in the majors to lock up a division crown in this pandemic-shortened season.
They will be home for a best-of-three playoff series beginning Sept. 29.
Oakland was off Monday before opening an interleague series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.