Oakland Athletics clinch first AL West title since 2013

Credit: MLB
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics clinched their first AL West title since 2013 on Monday night with an assist from the rival Astros. 

Houston lost 6-1 to the Seattle Mariners, ending its three-year reign as division champion. 

The A’s became the first team in the majors to lock up a division crown in this pandemic-shortened season.

They will be home for a best-of-three playoff series beginning Sept. 29. 

Oakland was off Monday before opening an interleague series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.