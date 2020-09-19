x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

A's clinch playoff berth with win over Giants, Mariners loss

Oakland is in the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons and now shifts its attention to an AL West crown, which could be locked up Saturday.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson (28) is greeted by Marcus Semien (10) and Mark Canha (20) after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics clinched their third straight playoff berth with Seattle’s loss to San Diego and a 6-0 win against the San Francisco Giants, highlighted by Matt Olson’s three-run homer. 

Oakland is in the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons and now shifts its attention to an AL West crown, which could be locked up Saturday.

The A’s haven’t captured the division since 2013, winning 97 games each of the past two seasons to finish in second place behind Houston and before losing the AL Wild Card Game both years. 