A's clinch playoff berth with win over Giants, Mariners loss

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics clinched their third straight playoff berth with Seattle’s loss to San Diego and a 6-0 win against the San Francisco Giants, highlighted by Matt Olson’s three-run homer.

Oakland is in the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons and now shifts its attention to an AL West crown, which could be locked up Saturday.