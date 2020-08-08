x
A's hold off Astros in 13th inning for seventh straight win

The Athletics enjoyed their third walk-off win, as well as their seventh straight victory, by defeating the Astros 3-2 in the 13th inning, on Friday night.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Marcus Semien singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th in a game that matched the longest this season with baseball’s new extra-innings rule, and the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. 

Alex Bregman hit an RBI double in the top of the 13th inning only for the A’s to tie it on Austin Allen’s single in the bottom half against Cy Sneed (0-2). 

J.B. Wendelken (1-0) worked three strong innings and the A’s finally delivered after squandering bases-loaded chances in the 10th and 12th.