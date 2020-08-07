A's lefty Diekman questions whether there will be a season

Oakland Athletics pitcher Jake Diekman questions whether Major League Baseball will be able to pull off a season given all the issues with testing around the league.
Delays in clubs receiving results again interfered with workout schedules and the San Francisco Giants canceled their scheduled session.
Diekman must be extra careful given he has the autoimmune condition ulcerative colitis and insists he will speak out because he is high risk. He doesn't expect a season to work if testing isn't figured out soon.