x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakland A

A's lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

The A’s lost a fourth consecutive game by giving away a late lead.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' A.J. Puk walks toward the dugout after being taken out for a relief pitcher during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning off struggling closer Lou Trivino, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 5-3. 

Ty France launched a tying homer off Trivino to start the ninth, handing the reliever his second straight blown save after converting 14 in a row. 

The A’s lost a fourth consecutive game by giving away a late lead.

Matt Olson’s 32nd home run in the sixth put Oakland on top after Mitch Haniger’s tying, two-run shot in the top of the inning.