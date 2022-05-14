x
Ohtani hits 100th homer as Angels beat A's 9-1 for DH split

Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run, and the Los Angeles Angels salvaged a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating the Oakland Athletics 9-1
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that also scored Mike Trout, rear, during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 14, 2022. It was Ohtani's 100th major league home run. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run, Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels salvaged a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating the the Oakland Athletics 9-1 in the nightcap.

The A’s won the opener 4-3 when Luis Barrera overcame a couple of earlier blunders by hitting a walk-off, three-run shot for his first career home run. 

The Angels took little time to rebound in the second game with Ward hitting his second slam of the season in a five-run second inning. Ohtani then got in on the action in the fifth inning when he hit his milestone homer.

