Ohtani strkes out 10, A's beat Angels 3-2, stay in WC race

Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 but went winless in consecutive starts and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 in 10 innings
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics players celebrate a win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 but went winless in consecutive starts on the mound for the first time since June, and the Oakland Athletics rebounded from a bullpen meltdown to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 in 10 innings. 

Jed Lowie hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th off Raisel Iglesias (7-5), and Oakland won its fifth straight to remain within two games of Toronto for the second AL wild card. 

The A’s closed within a half-game of the New York Yankees. Oakland will finish with a winning record in four straight years for the first time since 1999-2006.