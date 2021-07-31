Ohtani's RBI, Barria's gem gives Angels 1-0 victory over A's

Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 1-0.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 1-0.

The Japanese two-way sensation lined a double in the third inning, driving in Matt Thaiss to end the Angels' string of 29 straight scoreless innings against the Athletics. It was Ohtani’s 82nd RBI of the season, which is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.