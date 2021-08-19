Olson, Chapman rally Athletics to 5-4 win over White Sox

Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.

CHICAGO (AP) - Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Sean Murphy also homered as the A's avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago.

Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.

Moreland’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.