Olson homers twice, Bassitt wins 10th as A's top Rangers 4-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Matt Olson hit two of Oakland’s four homers, Chris Bassitt allowed one run in seven innings, and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-1.
Olson is a first-time All-Star who will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field on Monday. He homered leading off the fourth inning and with one out of the sixth, giving him 23 longballs this season.
Jed Lowrie and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the A’s, who won consecutive games for the first time since mid-June and took two of three at Texas. Bassitt got his 10th win to tie for the AL lead.