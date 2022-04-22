x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakland A

Otto outpitches former high school teammate, Texas tops A's

Glenn Otto earned his first major league win, outpitching former high school classmate Adam Oller and leading the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 8-1
Credit: AP
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates with Marcus Semien (2) and Adolis Garcia after the Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-1 in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Glenn Otto earned his first major league win, outpitching former high school classmate Adam Oller and leading the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 8-1. 

Otto was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game and pitched two-hit ball for five innings. The 26-year-old allowed one run while striking out five and walking one. 

Oller was tagged for five runs and five hits in five innings. The 27-year-old made his third career start and was seeking his first big league win. The rookie right-handers both attended Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, graduating a year apart from one another. Nathaniel Lowe homered to continue his fast start this season and Andy Ibañez also connected for Texas.

More Videos

In Other News

ABC10's Lina Washington meets 9-year-old loyal viewer at Sutter Health Park