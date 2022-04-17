Pache hits game-winning homer in ninth, A's beat Jays 7-5

Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5

TORONTO (AP) - Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat Toronto 7-5, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays.

Facing Blue Jays right-hander Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career.