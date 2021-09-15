Perez hits 43rd homer as Royals rally past Athletics, 10-7

Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied from an early six-run hole to beat Oakland 10-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, the Kansas City bullpen bailed out starter Jackson Kowar and the Royals rallied from an early six-run hole to beat Oakland 10-7.

Kyle Isbel hit his first career homer and Hunter Dozier also went deep for the Royals. Jake Brentz earned the win and Scott Barlow picked up a save for Kansas City.