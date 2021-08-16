x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakland A

Peters hits 2 HRs, Allard ends skid as Rangers beat A's 7-4

Rookie DJ Peters connected on a pair of two-run homers, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4
Credit: AP
Texas Rangers' DJ Peters, left, and third base coach Tony Beasley (27) celebrate Peters' two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Rookie DJ Peters connected on a pair of two-run homers, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4. 

Kolby Allard was solid in his first win in two months. Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García hit his 26th for the last-place Rangers, who took the deciding game of the series. 

Allard allowed Matt Chapman’s third homer in two games among seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander set a single-season club record by losing eight consecutive starts before a no-decision in his previous outing at Seattle.