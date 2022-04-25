x
Piscotty homers, A's blank Rangers 2-0 to avoid sweep

Stephen Piscotty homered in his second game back from the COVID-19 injured list, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 to avoid a series sweep
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with right fielder Stephen Piscotty after the Athletics defeated the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Cole Irvin and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Stephen Piscotty homered in his second game back from the COVID-19 injured list, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 to avoid a series sweep. 

Irvin allowed one hit in five innings to win his second straight decision. Semien, the former A’s infielder who signed a $175 million, seven-year deal with Texas after one season in Toronto, had two hits for the Rangers. He doubled off Snead in the eighth. Dany Jiménez worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the ninth for his third save.

