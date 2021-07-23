Raleigh, Torrens hit back-to-back HRs, Mariners top A's

Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.

SEATTLE (AP) - Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.

Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and Oakland’s Frankie Montas fanned 10. Neither starter figured in the decision in a game that included punches thrown in the stands during a fight that attracted a lot of views on social media.

Moore manufactured the tiebreaking run. Pinch-hitting in the seventh, he hustled out an infield single with two outs, stole his 15th bases and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Jake Diekman.