x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakland A

Raleigh, Torrens hit back-to-back HRs, Mariners top A's

Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore scores from third on a wild pitch by Oakland Athletics' Jake Diekman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) - Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.

Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and Oakland’s Frankie Montas fanned 10. Neither starter figured in the decision in a game that included punches thrown in the stands during a fight that attracted a lot of views on social media. 

Moore manufactured the tiebreaking run. Pinch-hitting in the seventh, he hustled out an infield single with two outs, stole his 15th bases and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Jake Diekman. 

Oakland had won three in a row.