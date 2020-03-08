x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

oakland-a

Laureano, Bassitt lead Athletics past Mariners 3-2

Bassitt becomes the first A's starting pitcher to record a win this season.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a three run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) - Ramon Laureano broke out of a slump with a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt became the first Oakland starter to earn a victory this season and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday. 

Laureano’s two-out home run snapped a string of 23 1/3 innings by Mariners starters without allowing an earned run and helped the A’s win their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak. 

Bassitt struck out seven and allowed three hits with no walks in 5 2/3 innings against the Mariners. 

A’s starters had been 0-4 with a 4.75 ERA in the team’s first eight games.