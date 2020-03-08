Laureano, Bassitt lead Athletics past Mariners 3-2

Bassitt becomes the first A's starting pitcher to record a win this season.

SEATTLE (AP) - Ramon Laureano broke out of a slump with a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt became the first Oakland starter to earn a victory this season and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday.

Laureano’s two-out home run snapped a string of 23 1/3 innings by Mariners starters without allowing an earned run and helped the A’s win their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak.

Bassitt struck out seven and allowed three hits with no walks in 5 2/3 innings against the Mariners.