Laureano HR, nifty catch in return, streaking A’s top Angels

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano hit a home run and made a homer-robbing catch in his return from the injured list, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 for their sixth straight win.

Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight day, giving him 19 for the Angels. He also neatly bunted against the shift for a single and stole his team-leading 10th base, a day before he was scheduled to start on the mound.

Laureano, who missed 17 games with a strained right hip, perfectly timed his jump to reach over the fence and catch Justin Upton’s flyball to center field in the fourth.