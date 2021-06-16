Laureano HR, nifty catch in return, streaking A’s top Angels

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano hit a home run and made a homer-robbing catch in his return from the injured list, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 for their sixth straight win.
Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight day, giving him 19 for the Angels. He also neatly bunted against the shift for a single and stole his team-leading 10th base, a day before he was scheduled to start on the mound.
Laureano, who missed 17 games with a strained right hip, perfectly timed his jump to reach over the fence and catch Justin Upton’s flyball to center field in the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Laureano connected for his 12th homer.