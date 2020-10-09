x
Laureano strikes back, 2-out hit in 9th puts A's past Astros

With Wednesday's win, Oakland increased its division lead to 5 1/2 games over second-place Houston.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics's Ramón Laureano drives in the winning run with a single against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano, suspended last month for charging the Houston dugout and triggering a bench-clearing brawl, hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics over the Astros 3-2. 

Laureano yelled over and over as he celebrated yet another walkoff win by the A’s. They increased their division lead to 5 1/2 games over second-place Houston.

Laureano was suspended four games for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the Astros. 

Houston hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine.