Rangers hold off A's 4-3 to win series, dent Oakland's hopes

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and two RBIs, Taylor Hearn won his fourth straight start and the Texas Rangers put another dent in Oakland’s playoff hopes, beating the Athletics 4-3.

Yohel Pozo singled twice and scored a run, and Leody Taveras added an RBI triple for Texas. The Rangers won their second series in Oakland this season after going 0-7-2 in their previous nine trips to the Coliseum.