Reyes' long homer highlights Indians' 3-2 win over A's

Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

Cal Quantrill threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start. Cesar Hernandez had an RBI double and Austin Hedges added two hits as the Indians won their fourth in five games. James Karinchak retired Elvis Andrus with two on to save it.