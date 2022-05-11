Road teams sweep unusual A's-Tigers doubleheader

Tarik Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Oakland as the visiting team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout

DETROIT (AP) - Tarik Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Oakland as the visiting team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

With the Athletics as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut to help Oakland to a 4-1 victory.