Road teams sweep unusual A's-Tigers doubleheader

Tarik Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Oakland as the visiting team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache (20) runs to congratulate second baseman Tony Kemp after Kemp's flying catch to rob Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario of a hit during the eighth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) - Tarik Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Oakland as the visiting team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. 

With the Athletics as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez (1-0) pitched  5 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut to help Oakland to a 4-1 victory. 

In a matchup of last-place teams, Detroit ended a 27-inning scoreless streak in the opener. Oakland (12-19) then won for the second time in 12 games and sent the Tigers (9-21) to their seventh loss in eight games.

